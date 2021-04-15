Floridians search for their next vacation on Google more than residents of any other state

"Rise and shine! Beach style" Courtesy of SnapJAX user firedude04 in Jacksonville Beach. Now that is a Florida morning!

Floridians are known for the expression, “I live where you vacation,” and it turns out they are just as eager to plan their next trip as those from up north.

According to a new study by Trips to Discover, Florida residents are actively searching for travel on Google more so than those from any other state in the United States, unchanged from 2019.

The company ranked U.S. states by combining Google search activity scores across all three core categories: hotels, flights, and cruises. They discovered that since January 1, Google searches are up 92% for hotels, 79% for flights, and 88% for cruises.

Furthermore, the largest increases in hotel search have occurred in Florida, as well as DC, Rhode Island, Texas, and California.

The study finds that while all categories are rising, research suggests hotels are currently benefiting the most. According to their findings, hotels are seeing record increases in bookings, levels not seen since February of 2020.

