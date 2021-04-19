Gas prices have held steady but that may be about to change

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After their sharp rise early in 2021, Florida’s gas prices have remained consistent in recent weeks.

Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for the American Automobile Association, warns that that could be about to change — and not in the way you were probably hoping.

“Gas prices have held relatively steady through the first half of April,” Jenkins said. “However, some upward pressure appears to be moving back into the market, which could affect prices at the pump. Oil prices jumped 6% last week, in hopes that demand will continue to grow due to increased COVID-19 vaccinations, lower jobless claims in the U.S. and rising consumer sentiment.”

That means Florida’s average price of $2.82 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline as of Monday morning could be headed upward soon.

The state’s current average is nine cents lower than the 2021 peak of $2.91 from last month. A year ago, with the pandemic in full grip and driving severely diminished, we were paying $1.82, according to AAA data.

Florida’s average gas price is sitting under the national average of $2.87 on Monday.

However, South Floridians are paying more than the state average:

Miami-Dade County: $2.885

Broward County: $2.873

Monroe County: $2.951

Palm Beach County: $2.957

