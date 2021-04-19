Pickup truck strikes, kills 3-year-old boy walking along Florida pier

TAMPA, Fla. – Authorities say a 3-year-old boy has died after being struck by a pickup truck while walking across a Florida pier.

The boy was behind a parked car on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Fishing Pier on Saturday when he started walking toward his family across the northbound lanes of the pier.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the child walked into the path of a truck driven by a 19-year-old.

The driver tried to stop but ran over the child with his right front and rear tires.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has not been charged.