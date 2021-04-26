Florida gas prices reach 7-week low; state pays a dime less than U.S. average

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After a big pandemic drop and then costly spikes earlier this year, Florida’s gas prices appear to be settling into a state of normalcy.

Drivers in the state are paying an average of $2.79 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Monday morning, the lowest daily average since March 8, according to data from the American Automobile Association.

That’s near the price we were paying around this time of year in 2019, pre-pandemic. It’s also 10 cents less than the national average.

Mark Jenkins, a spokesman who tracks gas prices for AAA, says U.S. demand for fuel has returned to its highest level since October, but that refineries are now better handling that demand after a tough winter.

“Gasoline demand remains strong, but what has helped push gas prices lower is improved refinery operations,” Jenkins said in an email. “Refineries struggled through much of February and early March, after harsh winter weather caused mass power outages. Those refineries are mostly back up to full operation. They’re now pumping out gasoline at a rate not seen since autumn.”

Back on March 22, Floridians were paying $2.91 per gallon, the highest price in the state since May of 2018.

The price on April 25, 2019 was $2.73 per gallon, according to AAA. Last April it was $1.80 per gallon because of the low demand on fuel during pandemic lockdowns.

The South Florida counties continue to pay more than the state average: