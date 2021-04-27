Florida population boom boosts its national political clout

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2020, file photo, the chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol in Washington. Ahead of President Joe Bidens joint address to Congress, lawmakers are intensifying the push make sure key priorities are included. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s growing population is expanding the state’s influence on Capitol Hill and in presidential politics.

The state picked up one more seat for a total of 28 in the U.S. House of Representatives and 30 Electoral College votes.

U.S. Census Bureau figures released Monday show Florida gained more than 2.7 million residents since the last once-a-decade count in 2010, boosting its population to 21.5 million.

It is the nation’s third most populous state, behind California and Texas.

The expectation of an additional seat has already triggered a flurry of political speculation as a redistricting panel gets ready to carve out new congressional and state legislative boundaries.