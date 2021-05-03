Gas prices’ downward trend ‘in jeopardy,’ expert says

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The good news for Florida drivers: We’re paying the lowest price for gasoline in two months.

The bad news for Florida drivers: Demand is rising — and our prices could be too, experts say.

“Gas prices have mostly declined for six consecutive weeks, as refinery activity recovered from power outages earlier this year,” said Mark Jenkins a spokesman for the American Automobile Association. “That downward trend is now in jeopardy. Crude and gasoline futures prices rebounded last week, after positive U.S. economic data increased market optimism about summer demand.”

Patrick De Haan, who tracks fuel prices for GasBuddy, noted that weekly gasoline demand reached the second-highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as more people are vaccinated and resume traveling.

BREAKING: SATURDAY SEES SURGE... according to GasBuddy data, Saturday US gasoline demand rose 9.1% from the prior Saturday, *setting a new pandemic high for a Saturday*. With that, weekly gasoline demand jumped 3.0% to the second highest week since the pandemic began. pic.twitter.com/ZwEGP2IajE — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 2, 2021

Florida’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.78 on Monday morning, according to AAA data.

AAA notes that that price is eight cents cheaper than a month ago and the same as the average price was at this time two years ago.

Floridians are paying less than the national average of $2.90 per gallon.