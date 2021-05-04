May the 4th be with you… but wait, there’s more intergalactic fun on the horizon for 2022

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – As we celebrate National Star Wars Day, the Walt Disney World Resort has made a big announcement about a new addition to its theme parks, from a galaxy far, far away!

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will begin to launch guests into hyperspace in 2022. It’s a 2-night immersive experience where guests will be able to rendezvous with the Halycon starcruiser, enjoy a stay in a passenger cabin and even put their lightsaber skills to the test.

This artist concept rendering shows the transports that will take guests from Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World Resort. (Disney)

The new experience will call Disney’s Hollywood Studios home, right outside of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

For a look at the model of the Halycon starcruiser before the big reveal next year, visit Walt Disney Presents inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park.