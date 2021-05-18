Florida Gators ready to return to pre-pandemic life, announcing plan to kick off upcoming football season in front of full house

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 28: A General View of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium during the third quarter of the Towson Tigers Versus the Florida Gators on September 28, 2019 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In another sign that sports is rebounding from the pandemic, the University of Florida’s famed “Swamp” will be jam-packed this coming football season.

UF athletics announcing on Monday that it would be selling all 88,548 tickets for home games at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Because of the pandemic, ticket sales last year were limited to 17,000.

In a release, UF said it will resume to pre-pandemic normality on June 28. “We will resume full in-person participation in athletic and other activities on our campuses, including fan participation in stadiums and arenas.”

UF is no longer requiring students, faculty or visitors to wear a mask on campus.

The Gators kick off their home schedule against Florida Atlantic on September 4.