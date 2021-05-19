Deputies: Florida man arrested after 11-year-old girl fights off abduction attempt at bus stop

PENSACOLA, Fla. – A Florida man remains behind bars, accused of trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl as she waited at the bus stop.

Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies said 30-year-old Jared Paul Stanga, tried to snatch the girl early Tuesday morning in East Pensacola.

The young girl fought off the attack, and deputies said Stanga fled the scene.

After pictures of the suspected attacker’s car were posted on social media, a tip led to Stanga’s arrest.

Deputies said the victim was playing with blue slime when the attack happened, and that they found blue slime on Stanga’s arm when they arrested him.

The victim told deputies that the man who attacked her had approached her at the bus stop two weeks earlier.

She is now safe at home.

Stanga is charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, aggravated assault and battery.