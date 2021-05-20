More people are renting houses in Naples for vacation than ever before

NAPLES, Fla. – Memorial Day is just around the corner, and as COVID-19 restrictions lessen and the COVID-19 vaccine becomes readily available, it looks as though the holiday will mark the unofficial beginning to summer travel.

According to Vrbo, there’s not only been a 20% increase in Vrbo vacation home demand ahead of the holiday weekend in 2021 compared to Memorial Day weekend in 2019, but out of all the destinations one could rent in, Naples is one of the fastest-growing travel destinations in the U.S.

Below are the top five fastest-growing travel destinations for Memorial Day weekend, based on demand:

1. St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

2. Broken Bow, OK

3. Grand Teton, WY

4. Caribou-Targhee and Yellowstone, ID

5. Naples, FL

The destinations aren’t some of the most popular, but this actually makes sense. Most popular destinations are already booked, or, people would rather venture somewhere new and less crowded.

“Families are ready to get together at a Vrbo vacation home for Memorial Day this year to celebrate the unofficial start to summer,” says Melanie Fish, Vrbo’s travel expert. “With many traditionally popular beach destinations getting quickly booked up this summer, some families are heading to alternate vacation destinations near lakes and national parks to enjoy hiking, fishing and camping together.”

Vrbo has also seen an over 25% increase in demand for seven-night stays compared to the same holiday period in 2019.

According to the website, there’s still some availability in Naples left for the holiday weekend — therefore, book fast fast.