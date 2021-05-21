Partly Cloudy icon
Florida

Fiancé arrested, charged with killing of Florida woman

Associated Press

Crime
Brevard County
Alicia Campitelli was found dead Saturday morning.
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – Authorities in Florida have arrested the fiancé of a 35-year-old woman who was shot to death in her apartment.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey says 39-year-old Philip Keller was arrested on first-degree premeditated murder six days after 35-year-old Alicia Campitelli was found dead in Merritt Island.

Ivey says the man provided specific information related to the crime to a citizen who then called agents Thursday.

Keller tried to escape when spotted by deputies, and he jumped into a nearby creek before being taken into custody, the sheriff said in a videotaped statement.

