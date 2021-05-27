Florida man gets 7 years in prison for fatal fight

TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida man will spend seven years in prison for a fight outside a bar that left another man dead.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 34-year-old Justin Jasper was sentenced Wednesday in Hillsborough County court.

He pleaded no contest earlier this month to manslaughter.

Authorities say 25-year-old Dyante Neal was talking to two men outside the Coyote Ugly Saloon in Tampa’s Ybor City area in September 2019 when one of the men became aggressive.

Officials say Jasper approached Neal from behind and hit him in the side of his face. Neal fell and hit his head.

He died at a hospital several days later.