Florida

Ex-Southwest pilot sentenced for lewd act on Florida flight

Associated Press

Florida
Crime
Travel
A retired Southwest Airlines pilot has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to exposing his genitals to a female co-pilot and watching pornography in the cockpit during a flight from Philadelphia to Florida last year.

Michael Haak, 60, said during a remote hearing Friday that the August 2020 incident on the plane started as a “consensual prank” with the first officer who was co-pilot.

Haak apologized and expressed remorse for his actions before U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Mark Coulson sentenced him to one year of unsupervised probation.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release that Haak had never met the first officer before that flight.

