Miami drivers rejoice, flashing hazard lights could soon be legal

Flashing your hazard lights while driving during heavy afternoon rainstorms has always been a no-no on the roadways in Florida.

For at least the last 20 years, Florida law has imposed a $100 fine for drivers who used their hazards while their vehicle was in motion. The only exception for using the hazard lights with a vehicle in motion is during funeral processions.

According to the Sun Sentinel, the Florida Highway Patrol has issued 460 tickets for improper use of flashing lights since July 1, 2018. Drivers in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties claim at least 160 of those tickets.

With the rainy season nearing full swing in South Florida, that could be changing.

Beginning July 1, if Gov. Ron DeSantis signs Senate Bill 1194, drivers will be allowed to use their hazard lights when they are going 55 mph or faster, and when weather conditions bring low visibility situations. This would include heavy rain or fog.

Ad

If a summer road trip is in your near future, you can take a look at the rules of the road in Florida and neighboring states, by clicking on this link.