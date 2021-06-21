‘Experimental explosion’ prompts earthquake off Florida’s coast

Military explosion off Florida's coast causes earthquake

A massive military explosion off Florida’s coast triggered a 3.9 magnitude earthquake on Friday.

The Navy was testing its new aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford in a “shock trial,” about 100 miles off the coast of Ponce Inlet, Florida. The explosion helps to test a ship’s ability to withstand nearby explosions.

#ICYMI USS Gerald R. Ford @Warship78 completes the 1st explosive event of Full Ship Shock Trials! Continuing the mission #NavyReadiness pic.twitter.com/Tx3w3c7eCm — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) June 20, 2021

Military officials said all tests comply with environmental requirements.

Friday’s blast was the first time the Navy has conducted shock trials since 1987.