Partly Cloudy icon
86º

Florida

‘Experimental explosion’ prompts earthquake off Florida’s coast

Veronica Crespo
, Digital Journalist

Tags: 
Navy
,
Florida
Military explosion off Florida's coast causes earthquake
Military explosion off Florida's coast causes earthquake

A massive military explosion off Florida’s coast triggered a 3.9 magnitude earthquake on Friday.

The Navy was testing its new aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford in a “shock trial,” about 100 miles off the coast of Ponce Inlet, Florida. The explosion helps to test a ship’s ability to withstand nearby explosions.

Military officials said all tests comply with environmental requirements.

Friday’s blast was the first time the Navy has conducted shock trials since 1987.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: