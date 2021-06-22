Florida Gov. DeSantis: Students will be taught communism is evil

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed three bills aimed at addressing civic literacy in Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Civics education will be expanded in Florida, including instruction about communist and totalitarian governments, and state universities will be prevented from quashing conservative ideology under bills Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed.

DeSantis signed the bills at a Lee County middle school on Thursday. Two of the bills deal with civics education, the other guarantees the freedom of expression at state universities.

DeSantis said students need to be taught that communist and totalitarian governments are evil.

DeSantis said universities are have become intellectually repressive environments and said a wide range of ideas not to be heard.