Black bear undergoes MRI at Florida hospital

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brody the Bear, a resident of the Brevard County Zoo, was recently transported to Health First’s Viera Hospital for an MRI scan in an effort to figure out why the young male’s hind legs were so weak.

While tests were inconclusive, doctors believe Brody bruised his spinal cord and aggravated it before it could fully heal.

Brody is back at the zoo and under close supervision to make sure he doesn’t get pulled into rough play.

The black bear was rescued from the Ocala National Forest last year where he was found abandoned by his furry family and suffering from respiratory problems.