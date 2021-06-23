Two of the top 3 best things to do summer 2021 are in Florida

The 'Clear Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve and Tampa Bay Area' is Tripadvisor's Top Experience in the US.

It’s officially summer, and in Florida, we take that very seriously.

Which is why when TripAdvisor released their annual list of “Top 10 Overall Experiences in the U.S. for 2021,” (part of their annual 2021 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Things to Do Awards), we weren’t too shocked when not one, but two of their must-do activities in 2021 are right here in the Sunshine State.

According to TripAdvisor, in the United States, Tampa’s Clear Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve and Tampa Bay Area is the No. 1 experience to partake in.

On the tour, which is located in Tierra Verde, “travelers can get a window seat to the waters of Florida in a crystal-clear kayak for an immersive perspective that has left travelers calling it the ‘BEST experience in my life.’”

Tripadvisors top experience is Tampa’s 'Clear Kayak Tour of Shell Key Preserve and Tampa Bay Area.' (Courtesy of Tripadvisor)

A review of the tour states, “The water was crystal clear. We could see fish, diving birds, some dolphins, rays, and a small shark.”

Needless to say, it looks like a splashin’ good time.

Coming in third on their top 10 list is Crystal River’s Swim with the Manatees (Includes In-Water Guide and Photographer).

Here, guests can swim with Florida’s beloved manatees in Crystal River, and a photographer will be on board to take cool underwater photos.

'Swim with the Manatees Includes In-Water Guide and Photographer' in Crystal River, Fla. is Tripadvisor's No. 3 top experience in the US. (Courtesy of Tripadvisor)

According to the description, “it provides a peak experience with these gentle giants in their natural habitat. Your guide shares detailed commentary about Florida’s ecosystem, and snaps underwater photos for your group.”

And the underwater photos are just as amazing as you’d expect (see below).

Tripadvisors' No. 3 experience in the United States is 'Swim with the Manatees Includes In-Water Guide and Photographer' in Crystal River, Florida. (Courtesy of Tripadvisor)

But guess what? These aren’t the list’s only top experiences in Florida! Coming in hot at No. 8 is Clearwater’s very own “Private Boating On The Hurricane Deck Boat - Clearwater Beach.”

According to its description, guests onboard the Hurricane Deck Boat can, “Swap noisy and crowded group boat trips for a more intimate alternative—a private customized boat tour. Look out for dolphins and local marine life, visit pristine beaches, and swim in the Gulf of Mexico.”

So, when can we book our vacation?

To see the full TripAdvisor list, click here.