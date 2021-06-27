16-year-old boy missing in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. – A teenage boy has gone missing in Fort Myers, and authorities are asking the community for their assistance in locating him.

According to officials, 16-year-old Alexander Connolly was last seen along the 3600 block of Broadway Avenue in Fort Myers.

Connolly was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

He is a described as a white male who stands five feet, seven inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has blonde hair. He also has a scar on his right eyelid.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Connolly, please contact FDLE or the Fort Myers Police Department at (239) 321-7700. You may also call 9-1-1.