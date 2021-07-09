1 dead, 2 hurt in Florida ambulance crash

An Orlando Fire Rescue truck is involved in a fatal crash.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials say a crash involving an Orlando Fire Rescue vehicle has killed one person and left two others with serious injuries.

Orlando police Lt. Charles Crosby tells news outlets the rescue vehicle and a car collided around 2:45 a.m. Friday. A passenger in the car died at the scene.

He says two occupants were taken to the hospital.

The rescue vehicle left the roadway and hit an electric pole and a building.

Officials say the firefighters were not seriously injured but were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

An investigation is continuing.