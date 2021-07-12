Holiday magic will be back this year at the Walt Disney World Resort

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – A little Christmas in July may help Floridians look forward to a cooler season, especially when the Walt Disney World Resort has announced that many favorite Holiday offerings will be back beginning November 12.

The Magic Kingdom Park will be dressed in its Holiday best as part of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” honoring the resorts 50th anniversary. The four-hour ticketed event, “Disney Very Merriest After Hours” will take the place of “Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party” this year. It is set to begin November 8.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays will be back with Holiday dishes from around the world in the World Showcase, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will bring back the “Hollywood Holiday Tower” during Sunset Seasons Greetings.

Sunset Seasons Greetings at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (McReynolds)

Disney characters will sail down Discovery River at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. The Tree of Life at this park’s entrance will also light up for the Holidays.

Holiday edition of Tree of Life Awakenings at Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Disney)

Firework shows were just added back to the offerings for guests earlier this month. The displays had been suspended since the reopening of the four theme parks last July.

Plans for these Holiday celebrations come after modifications in last year’s offerings due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In June, mask mandates were updated, allowing fully vaccinated guests to go without a mask in the theme parks and other Resort areas. All guests are currently required to wear masks while using Disney transportation, including buses, boats, monorail and the Disney Skyliner.

For a look at the health and safety measures in place at the Walt Disney World Resort, visit this link.