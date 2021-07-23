Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday expands to 10 days

Desk with stationary and with Back to school sign. Studio shot on wooden background.

This year’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday has been expanded to 10 days, giving busy parents more time to prepare for their children as they head back to school — while providing them with big savings.

The sales tax holiday will take place from Saturday, July 31 through Monday, August 9.

During this period, parents will get a break from the state’s 6% sales tax.

Be school-ready and save big during the #BacktoSchool Sales Tax Holiday from Saturday, July 31 through Monday, August 9. Qualifying items will be exempt from tax during this period, including certain school supplies, computers, clothing, footwear, and more! pic.twitter.com/Z67DgWXz1L — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) July 21, 2021

According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Florida sales tax, or local option tax, will be collected during this time frame on the following items:

Purchases of clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item.

Certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item.

The first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain computer-related accessories, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

Among the allowed school supplies are: binders, calculators, colored pencils, crayons, pens, construction paper, lunch boxes, notebook filler paper, glue, paste, poster paper, rulers, and scissors.

Examples of taxable school supplies include: correction tape-fluid-pens, masking tape, printer and computer paper, staplers, and staples.

For more information about the sales tax holiday, and for lists of specific items and their taxable status during the tax-free period, click here.