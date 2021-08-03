Orlando woman finds python in bathroom... that allegedly had been under fridge for weeks

ORLANDO, Fla. – This story pretty much goes from shocking to even more shocking — a Florida woman who had recently moved into her apartment discovered a slithering roommate she never knew she even had.

According to FOX 35 Orlando, Ali Skipper woke up Friday morning and headed into her bathroom on the second floor of her apartment like she would any other weekday morning.

However, this time, an uninvited, cold-blooded guest was waiting for her.

“There is a snake in my 2nd story bathroom!!!” she posted on Facebook. “Who do we call? I’m freaking out!!!”

Skipper, who lives in Orlando’s Baldwin Park area, quickly posted photos of the large snake slithering around on her bathroom counter.

The python discovered in the Orlando woman's bathroom. (Courtesy of Ali Skipper on Facebook)

However, to make matters worse, she told FOX 35 that it’s likely the snake had been living under her fridge since before she even moved in.

The news outlet reported that Skipper moved into her apartment several weeks ago.

Apparently, the previous resident left behind the 4-foot ball python, and Skipper never even noticed it had been there.

“The previous resident left it behind. So, it’s been here a few weeks,” she said.

Thankfully, according to Skipper, the python was safely removed from her apartment and relocated.