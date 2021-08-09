Partly Cloudy icon
Florida

Where’d summer go? Halloween begins Tuesday at Walt Disney World

Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Digital Journalist

Halloween begins August 10 at Walt Disney World.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – It’s 90 degrees in parts of America, people are still planning Labor Day weekend barbecues, and beaches are packed with tourists, but, according to Walt Disney World, spooky season has arrived.

Halloween has officially commenced at Magic Kingdom inside of Walt Disney World in Orlando, despite the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across the state.

According to the resort, spooky, colorful, and haunted decor will be unveiled on Tuesday to mark the start of the fall season.

In addition to the spooky decor, Disney will also be debuting a brand new, Halloween-themed event titled “Disney After Hours Boo Bash.” This specially ticketed, after-hours event will feature trick-or-treating, spooky-themed food and drinks, and more.

From Aug. 10 until Oct. 31, the fall season will be in full swing along Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista.

However, requirements for face coverings at Walt Disney World Resort have recently changed due to recent events. Click here for more.

Nicole Lopez-Alvar is a Miami-born and raised journalist and TV personality covering South Florida and beyond for Local10.com.

