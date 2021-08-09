Where’d summer go? Halloween begins Tuesday at Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – It’s 90 degrees in parts of America, people are still planning Labor Day weekend barbecues, and beaches are packed with tourists, but, according to Walt Disney World, spooky season has arrived.

Halloween has officially commenced at Magic Kingdom inside of Walt Disney World in Orlando, despite the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across the state.

According to the resort, spooky, colorful, and haunted decor will be unveiled on Tuesday to mark the start of the fall season.

In addition to the spooky decor, Disney will also be debuting a brand new, Halloween-themed event titled “Disney After Hours Boo Bash.” This specially ticketed, after-hours event will feature trick-or-treating, spooky-themed food and drinks, and more.

From Aug. 10 until Oct. 31, the fall season will be in full swing along Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista.

However, requirements for face coverings at Walt Disney World Resort have recently changed due to recent events.