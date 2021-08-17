Man flees after crashing car, fighting off Florida trooper

An FHP trooper is injured in an altercation with a driver who crashed on SR-528 in Orange County, officials say.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Authorities searching for a man who fled into the woods after crashing his car and fighting a Florida Highway Patrol trooper near Orlando.

Lt. Kim Montes says the crash was reported around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver got into an altercation with the trooper who responded to the scene. The man was able to fight off the trooper and run into the woods.

Montes says the trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The highway patrol and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office began searching for the man.

Montes advised drivers to use caution in the area unitl the man is captured.