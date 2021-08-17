Partly Cloudy icon
Florida

Toy that sent Florida toddler to the hospital is recalled

Another toddler died after ingesting a similar magnet

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Florida toddler swallows 16 magnetic balls
Florida toddler swallows 16 magnetic balls (Courtesy: Hannah Arrington)

A mandatory recall has been issued for Zen Magnets and Neoballs magnets, after reports that one toddler died after ingesting them, while another ended up needing surgery to remove them from his digestive tract.

The recall, announced Tuesday for the 10 million magnets sold, stated that when the high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract and become lodged in the digestive system. This would result in blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning or death.

The release published by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, mentions the death of a 19-month-old girl who died after ingesting the high-powered magnets.

A two-year-old boy from Orlando was rushed to the hospital in April, after he swallowed the magnetic balls.

His mother said he started having stomach pain and the family decided to take him to the emergency room. Doctors later found 16 balls in his digestive tract.

“As he ate them, they went down into his digestive tract, and then each time he would find another one somewhere in the house and swallow it, it would click together and it perforated a hole through his stomach all the way down into his colon area,” said Hannah Arrington, Mother.

In June, the toddler was on a feeding tube, after undergoing several surgeries to have the metal balls removed.

Consumers who purchased the magnets would receive a full refund. Click on this link for more information.

