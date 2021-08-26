Partly Cloudy icon
Florida

Judge set to rule on Florida school mask mandate case

Decision to come Friday morning, though appeal likely

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

DeSantis’ ban on school mask mandates in hands of Florida judge
The fate of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on school mask mandates now rests in the hands of a judge.

A trial that began Monday wrapped up Thursday afternoon with closing arguments in a Tallahassee courtroom.

The hearing before Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper pits pro-mask parents against the Republican governor and state education officials who say parents, not schools, should choose whether their children cover up inside schools to protect against COVID-19.

For DeSantis, parental choice is paramount and parents should have the right to opt out of their students wearing masks at school.

“In terms of health, there’s parents whose kids have not done well wearing the masks all day,” DeSantis said Thursday at a news conference. “Obviously kids with special needs have not done well. Kids with autism. And kids who just don’t learn as well, particularly the little kids, when they’re not able to see some of the facial cues.”

But several public school districts, including those in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, have defied the governor’s order and required face masks at the start of this school year, as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Despite all of the science, the governor has sought to insert himself into matters of local health concern and impede the ability of school boards to do what they are constitutionally mandated to do, which is to operate and control their schools,” Craig Whisenhunt, an attorney for the parents, said during the hearing.

The judge is scheduled to issue his ruling verbally Friday at 10 a.m. The losing side will undoubtedly appeal, so it’s going to take a while before the debate on masks in school is settled.

