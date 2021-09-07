Florida reports 10,162 new COVID cases as downward trend continues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The 10,162 new COVID-19 cases reported in Florida from Monday represent the state’s smallest daily increase since July 19.

Those cases, assigned to Monday, were posted by the CDC on Tuesday afternoon.

It drops the state’s 7-day moving average for new cases to 16,362, the lowest that metric has been since July 29.

The United States’ 7-day moving average for new cases is 127,100, meaning Florida has accounted for about 13% of the nation’s new cases over the past week.

New cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida have been slowly coming down from the peak of the summer surge that was caused largely by the contagious delta variant.

A look at the daily trend in COVID-19 cases in Florida. (CDC graphic)

That is an encouraging sign after August was the deadliest month of the pandemic in the state, with more than 6,600 fatalities connected to the virus.

The latest data posted by the CDC doesn’t include an update on deaths.

According to the Florida Hospital Association, 13,292 patients with COVID-19 are admitted across the state on Tuesday.