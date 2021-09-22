Florida reports 10,000+ new COVID cases, 3 more deaths

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida reported over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in the latest data posted Wednesday, snapping a four-day streak with increases below that threshold.

The 10,073 new cases and three additional deaths raise the state’s totals to 3,527,250 cases and 51,892 fatalities since the start of the outbreak, according to the CDC.

The state’s new cases have been on a downward trend since August, when more than 20,000 cases were being reported per day. August was also Florida’s deadliest month of the pandemic, with over 8,900 fatalities tied to the virus, a total that could still grow as the state adds backdated data on deaths.

Before the 10,073 new cases assigned to Tuesday, Florida had added 6,904 cases Monday and 6,297 on Sunday, according to the CDC, which reports metrics sent by the Florida Department of Health.

Hospital admissions of COVID patients are also rapidly declining in Florida. The state had 8,130 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the Florida Hospital Association, less than half what the total was during the peak of the summer surge fueled by the delta variant.