Janitor gets 60 years for hiding camera in girls’ restroom

The Associated Press

Derremy Jerrell Walker. (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A former janitor at a Florida high school has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for hiding a camera in a girls’ restroom.

Court records show that 31-year-old Derremy Jerrell Walker was sentenced Tuesday in Orlando federal court.

He was convicted in June of two child pornography charges.

Investigators say Walker was a contracted janitor at Oviedo High School in November 2019 when two 15-year-old girls discovered the actively recording cellphone and took the phone to school administrators.

Forensic analysis of the cellphone revealed a total of 12 students on video.

Investigators say Walker had also set up the phone in the school’s faculty bathroom.

