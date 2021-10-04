Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis diagnosed with breast cancer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis has been diagnosed with breast cancer, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer,” the governor said in a statement. “As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady.

“As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

Casey DeSantis, 41, is a former TV reporter and anchor in Jacksonville and was an accomplished equestrian athlete in college.

She gave birth to the couple’s third child, Mamie, last year. They have two other children under 5.

As first lady, DeSantis has worked on an initiative promoting a personal path to prosperity for Floridians, and she also partnered with sports teams and athletes across the state “to address the stigma surrounding mental health.”

