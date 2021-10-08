Cloudy icon
76º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Florida

Florida trooper describes terrifying moments after nearly being hit during a crash on I-95

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Roy Ramos, Reporter

Tags: Palm Beach County, Crime
FHP trooper assisting driver with disabled SUV narrowly escapes being hit on I-95
FHP trooper assisting driver with disabled SUV narrowly escapes being hit on I-95

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Dramatic video shows a Florida trooper narrowly missing being hit by a pickup while he was helping a driver with a blown tire on I-95.

Dash camera video captured the moments when Florida State Trooper Dominic Alexandre jumped out of the way of a silver pickup truck that had just been involved in a three-vehicle, chain-reaction crash before it slammed into the white, parked SUV. The woman who he was assisting only suffered minor injuries to her legs, following the accident.

“I was able to hear the screeching sound of the pick up truck and glance to my left and I had a split second decision to make. My life? ...or get hit,” said Alexandre.

It happened Thursday at about 3:15 p.m. just south of Hypoluxo Road in Palm Beach County.

The driver of a sedan that caused the initial crash took off and Alexandre says troopers are currently looking for that vehicle. The trooper says he is counting his blessings tonight.

“It is a miracle. God’s always watching us,” said Alexandre.

If you have information about the incident you are asked to contact FHP at *347 or visit Crime Stoppers at crimestopperspbc.com.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

David Selig is the Digital Executive Producer at WPLG, overseeing Local10.com.

email

twitter

Roy Ramos joined the Local 10 News team in 2018. Roy is a South Florida native who grew up in Florida City. He attended Christopher Columbus High School, Homestead Senior High School and graduated from St. Thomas University.

email

facebook

twitter