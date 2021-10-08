Florida trooper describes terrifying moments after nearly being hit during a crash on I-95

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Dramatic video shows a Florida trooper narrowly missing being hit by a pickup while he was helping a driver with a blown tire on I-95.

Dash camera video captured the moments when Florida State Trooper Dominic Alexandre jumped out of the way of a silver pickup truck that had just been involved in a three-vehicle, chain-reaction crash before it slammed into the white, parked SUV. The woman who he was assisting only suffered minor injuries to her legs, following the accident.

“I was able to hear the screeching sound of the pick up truck and glance to my left and I had a split second decision to make. My life? ...or get hit,” said Alexandre.

It happened Thursday at about 3:15 p.m. just south of Hypoluxo Road in Palm Beach County.

The driver of a sedan that caused the initial crash took off and Alexandre says troopers are currently looking for that vehicle. The trooper says he is counting his blessings tonight.

“It is a miracle. God’s always watching us,” said Alexandre.

If you have information about the incident you are asked to contact FHP at *347 or visit Crime Stoppers at crimestopperspbc.com.