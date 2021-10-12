Insanity considered for ex-Marine in Florida family slaying

This booking photo provided by the Polk County, Fla. Sheriff's Office shows, Bryan Riley, who was arrested Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in the shooting of four people in Lakeland, Fla. Riley was wearing full body armor fatally shot four people, including a mother and the 3-month-old baby she was cradling, and engaged in a massive gunfight with police and deputies before he was wounded and surrendered, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Sunday. An 11-year-old girl who was shot seven times survived. (Polk County Sheriff's Office via AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – An insanity defense is being considered for an ex-Marine accused of killing four members of a Florida family under the delusion they were part of a child sex trafficking ring.

A lawyer for Bryan Riley told a Polk County judge Monday more time is needed to gather details of Riley’s past and hire mental health experts before a decision is made on his defense.

They asked for a year delay, but prosecutors say only 45 extra days are needed.

The judge did not immediately rule.

Riley is scheduled to enter a plea Tuesday to murder and other charges.