Insanity considered for ex-Marine in Florida family slaying

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – An insanity defense is being considered for an ex-Marine accused of killing four members of a Florida family under the delusion they were part of a child sex trafficking ring.
A lawyer for Bryan Riley told a Polk County judge Monday more time is needed to gather details of Riley’s past and hire mental health experts before a decision is made on his defense.
They asked for a year delay, but prosecutors say only 45 extra days are needed.
The judge did not immediately rule.
Riley is scheduled to enter a plea Tuesday to murder and other charges.
