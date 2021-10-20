Florida man wins lottery and plans to buy ... a toothbrush?!?

LEESBURG, Fla. – Brian Nelson is celebrating his recent engagement with a $1 million prize on a scratch-off ticket.

But even his fiancée seems to question his big plans for the money.

“You won’t believe what he’s most excited about buying with his winnings,” Emily Pelton told Florida Lottery.

Nelson, with a laugh, said, “I’m just looking forward to upgrading to an electric toothbrush and splurging on a good pair of flip flops.”

Nelson, 26, of Leesburg in Central Florida, won on the $20 Gold Rush Limited ticket that just debuted last month.

State lottery officials say he took his winnings as a $795,000 lump sum.

The win came just a month after he and Pelton got engaged.

He bought the lucky scratcher at a Quik Mart in Leesburg that gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling it.

MORE LOTTERY WINS:

2 South Florida lottery players win big on Mega Millions

Ad

Miami man hits Powerball for big bucks

Boston-area woman wins $5 million from Florida Lottery

Florida woman wins first $5 million prize from new lottery scratch-off

Florida man finds his lottery luck at different store than usual