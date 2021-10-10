Florida man finds his lottery luck at different store

Demetrios Valeas of Tampa picked up his winnings from a new Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

TAMPA, Fla. – The first $1 million top prize winner from Florida Lottery’s new Struck By Luck game has been revealed — and if he bought his ticket at his usual spot, he would have been out of luck.

“The store where we usually buy our tickets was very busy, so we decided to go down the road to get them instead,” Demetrios Valeas told state lottery officials. “We definitely felt ‘struck’ by luck after that split decision turned into a $1 million win!”

Valaes, 61, of Tampa, bought the winning $10 ticket from Rainbow Food Mart (3302 South West Shore Blvd. in Tampa).

He elected a lump-sum payout of $880,000, Florida Lottery said.

Struck By Luck debuted Aug. 16 and has four of those $1 million top prizes.

A Florida woman was also just announced as the first $1 million winner in the new Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

