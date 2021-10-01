2 Florida men head into weekend with $1 million lottery wins

Jesse Armstrong claimed a $1 million top prize from the Cash Club scratcher.

Two more lucky lottery players are celebrating big wins.

Jesse Armstrong, of Gainesville, won a $1 million top prize on the Cash Club scratch-off game, and Reginald Fields, 33, of Bradenton claimed a $1 million prize from the $5 Gold Rush Supreme scratcher, Florida Lottery announced.

Both decided to receive their winnings in a lump-sum payout of $880,000.

Armstrong’s lucky $10 ticket from a Winn-Dixie at 300 Southwest 16th Avenue in Gainesville.

Fields’ ticket was bought at K & S Food Mart, located at 2615 9th Street West in Bradenton.

Each seller gets a $2,000 bonus commission from the state lottery.

