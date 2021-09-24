$7.75 million Florida Lotto jackpot winner revealed

SANFORD, Fla. – A Seminole County man has come forward to claim a $7.75 million Florida Lotto jackpot won earlier this month.

EB Hudson, of Sanford, had the winning numbers for the drawing held Sept. 8, the state lottery announced.

Hudson decided to take his payout in a one-time lump sum of $6,035,178.17.

Florida Lottery says he bought the lucky quick-pick ticket from a Publix at 601 Weldon Boulevard in Lake Mary. The grocer gets a $70,000 bonus commission for the sale.

Florida Lotto’s next drawing is Saturday with a jackpot estimated at $1.75 million.

