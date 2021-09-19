2 Florida Lottery winners cash on million-dollar prizes

Another two Florida men are celebrating big winnings from scratch-off tickets.

Matthew Stevens, 37, of Orlando, revealed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 Cashword game, and Arthur McCoy, 66, of Jacksonville, hit for the $1 million top prize on the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 ticket, state lottery officials announced.

Stevens bought his $20 ticket from a 7-Eleven at 1350 North Mills Avenue in Orlando. He chose a lump-sum payment of $780,000.

McCoy’s lucky $30 scratcher came from Murphy USA, located at 1570 Branan Field Road in Middleburg. He also opted for a lump sum, with his paying $790,000, Florida Lottery said.

Each retailer gets $2,000 for selling the winning tickets.

