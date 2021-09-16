2 women are new Florida Lottery millionaires

This is the scratch-off ticket that scored Maria Lezcano of Cape Coral a $1 million prize.

A pair of Florida women are new scratch-off millionaires.

Maria Lezcano of Cape Coral revealed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme game, and Betty Munn of Alachua hit for $1 million on the $5,000,000 Gold Rush Classic, state lottery officials announced.

Lezcano, 60, bought her $30 ticket from Petro America (3 Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral) and opted for a $880,000 lump-sum payout.

Munn’s $20 ticket came from Kangaroo Express (Northwest 39th Avenue in Gainesville). Her lump-sum payment was $710,000, Florida Lottery said.

Each of the retailers that sold those winning tickets gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

MORE LOTTERY WINNERS:

$5 million Florida Lottery scratch-off winner comes forward

2 Florida Lottery players score $1 million top prizes

Ad

Florida man’s $5 lottery ticket reveals $2,500 a week for life

Florida man wins lottery on day he opens his own auto shop

Florida woman’s scratch-off worth $2 million top prize

Broward woman wins $1 million on Florida Lottery scratch-off

Meet Florida Lottery’s 2 newest ‘Supreme’ millionaires