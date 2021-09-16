2 women are new Florida Lottery millionaires

A pair of Florida women are new scratch-off millionaires.
Maria Lezcano of Cape Coral revealed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme game, and Betty Munn of Alachua hit for $1 million on the $5,000,000 Gold Rush Classic, state lottery officials announced.
Lezcano, 60, bought her $30 ticket from Petro America (3 Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral) and opted for a $880,000 lump-sum payout.
Munn’s $20 ticket came from Kangaroo Express (Northwest 39th Avenue in Gainesville). Her lump-sum payment was $710,000, Florida Lottery said.
Each of the retailers that sold those winning tickets gets a $2,000 bonus commission.
