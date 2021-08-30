Meet Florida Lottery’s 2 newest ‘Supreme’ millionaires

A lucky pair of Floridians recently scratched off $1 million top prizes from the $5 Gold Rush Supreme ticket.

Carl Layport, 50, of Arcadia, and Joseph Singley, 44, of Jacksonville, are the latest big winners in that game, Florida Lottery announced.

Each opted for a one-time, lump-sum payout of $880,000.

Lottery officials say that Layport bought his ticket from a Circle K at 4347 Southwest Highway 17 in Arcadia, while Singley’s came from Murphy USA, located at 8802 Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville.

Those sellers each get a $2,000 bonus commission from the state lottery for selling the winning scratchers.

There are 24 top prizes in the $5 Gold Rush Supreme game, which debuted in January.

