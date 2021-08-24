Miami-Dade man wins $5 million on Florida Lottery scratch-off

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A $5 million jackpot is quite the summer highlight, and that’s what Beres Thompson is celebrating.

The Homestead man scored the top prize from the $5,000,000 Gold Rush Classic scratch-off game, Florida Lottery announced Tuesday.

Thompson took his winnings as a lump-sum payout of $3.55 million.

Lottery officials say he bought the $20 ticket from Downstairs at 10 Southwest 14th Avenue in Homestead.

The seller gets a $10,000 bonus commission.

