Florida man wins lottery doing back-to-school shopping for daughter

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – A Florida man’s hunt for the perfect backpack for his daughter led to a nearly $1 million payout.

Cleveland Pope, 47, of Brooksville, hit for the million on the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game when he bought a ticket in a different neighborhood than usual.

“I just happened to be on a different side of town from where I normally buy lottery tickets, all because I was looking for a specific backpack for my daughter to start school with,” Pope told Florida Lottery officials.

Pope bought the $30 ticket from Beverage 50 at 16370 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville, which is in Hernando County, north of Tampa and west of Orlando.

The store that sold the ticket receives a $2,000 bonus commission.

Pope took his winnings as a lump-sum payment of $880,000.

Another Florida man was announced Thursday as a $15 million winner in the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme game.

Ad

MORE LOTTERY WINNERS:

Florida Lottery reveals first winner of $2,500 a week for life

Broward County man wins Powerball prize worth $1 million

Broward woman scores $1 million on scratch-off from gift shop

Florida woman thought scratch-off was worth $100K. She actually won $1 million.