Florida Lottery reveals first winner of $2,500 a week for life

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The new $2,500 A Week For Life scratch-off game launched July 5, and Florida Lottery has just announced the first top-prize winner.

Dianne Vanderveen, of St. Petersburg, hit it big on the $5 ticket, and lottery officials say she decided to take her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,330,000 instead of taking the weekly payout.

Vanderveen bought her lucky scratcher from a Publix at 3501 49th Street North in St. Petersburg. The market gets a $4,000 bonus commission.

Florida Lottery says this scratch-off game offers the chance at four of those top prizes and over $120.9 million in total cash prizes.

