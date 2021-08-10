Florida woman thought scratch-off was worth $100K. She actually won $1 million.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After winning what she thought was a $100,000 prize on a scratch-off game, Wilma Todd says she went to work.

It wasn’t until she finished her shift that her granddaughter let her know that, in fact, she had just scored $1 million.

Todd, 69, of Jacksonville, ended up claiming a lump sum of $780,000 from the $5,000,000 Cashword game, Florida Lottery announced.

“I scratched my ticket just before going into work that morning,” Todd told lottery officials. “After work, I picked up my granddaughter and handed her my ticket. She turned to me and said, ‘Nana, you didn’t win $100,000 — you won $1 million!’

“Needless to say, I was in complete shock.”

Todd told Florida Lottery that she plans to keep working until her replacement is fully trained. And then she’ll retire and spend more time with her family.

Her lucky $20 ticket was bought at Jones Road General Store in Jacksonville, which gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $5,000,000 Cashword game began in May 2020 and offers the chance at eight $5 million top prizes and 24 prizes worth $1 million.

