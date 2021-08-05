$2 becomes $1,000 a week for life for Florida lottery winner

Dwayne McGee is Florida Lottery’s latest lucky winner, turning a $2 scratch-off ticket into the top prize in the $1,000 A Week For Life game.

McGee, a 40-year-old from Kissimmee, ultimately decided to cash in on a lump-sum payment of $930,000.

Still not bad for an investment of two bucks.

Lottery officials say McGee bought the winning ticket at Hiawassee Lotto & Food in Orlando, which gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

That scratch-off game offers the chance at eight of the top prizes and over $54.5 million in cash prizes, Florida Lottery says.

