$2 becomes $1,000 a week for life for Florida lottery winner

Dwayne McGee is Florida Lottery’s latest lucky winner, turning a $2 scratch-off ticket into the top prize in the $1,000 A Week For Life game.
McGee, a 40-year-old from Kissimmee, ultimately decided to cash in on a lump-sum payment of $930,000.
Still not bad for an investment of two bucks.
Lottery officials say McGee bought the winning ticket at Hiawassee Lotto & Food in Orlando, which gets a $2,000 bonus commission.
That scratch-off game offers the chance at eight of the top prizes and over $54.5 million in cash prizes, Florida Lottery says.
MORE BIG WINNERS
Florida visitor wins $1 million lottery prize after flight home canceled
21 million Florida Lotto jackpot will let couple ‘enjoy everything life has to offer’
Broward man wins $4.66 million lottery prize on scratch-off
Fort Lauderdale lottery player hits for $1 million on scratch-off
Florida Lottery’s richest scratch-off makes man a millionaire
Another South Florida Publix sells million-dollar lottery winner