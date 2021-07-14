Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

South Florida man wins $4.66 million lottery prize on scratch-off

Ticket bought at Publix in Plantation

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Lottery, Broward County
This is the ticket that made Howard Tenen of Broward County millions.
This is the ticket that made Howard Tenen of Broward County millions. (Courtesy of Florida Lottery)

PLANTATION, Fla. – A Broward County man has been announced as the first winner of Florida Lottery’s $5,000 A Week For Life scratch-off game.

And he’s taking home a whopping $4.66 million.

Howard Tenen, 70, of Plantation, selected that lump-sum payment instead of the $5,000 a week for life, lottery officials announced Wednesday.

Tenen bought his $10 ticket from the Publix at 225 South Flamingo Road in Plantation. That store gets a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky scratcher.

The $5,000 A Week For Life game offers four of those top prizes and over $165.6 million in total cash prizes, Florida Lottery says.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Selig is the Digital Executive Producer at WPLG, overseeing Local10.com.

