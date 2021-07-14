South Florida man wins $4.66 million lottery prize on scratch-off

This is the ticket that made Howard Tenen of Broward County millions.

PLANTATION, Fla. – A Broward County man has been announced as the first winner of Florida Lottery’s $5,000 A Week For Life scratch-off game.

And he’s taking home a whopping $4.66 million.

Howard Tenen, 70, of Plantation, selected that lump-sum payment instead of the $5,000 a week for life, lottery officials announced Wednesday.

Tenen bought his $10 ticket from the Publix at 225 South Flamingo Road in Plantation. That store gets a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the lucky scratcher.

The $5,000 A Week For Life game offers four of those top prizes and over $165.6 million in total cash prizes, Florida Lottery says.

MORE RECENT LOTTERY WINS

2 South Florida lottery players score million-dollar top prizes

Florida man finds winning Powerball ticket cleaning his house

Ad

Scratch-off from Miami Beach cafe worth $1 million

Truck driver wins big on Powerball thanks to lucky stop in Florida

Winner, winner: 2 Floridians scratch off $1 million prizes

Florida man couldn’t believe he was a lottery millionaire and had to double-check