2 South Florida lottery players score million-dollar top prizes

Scratch-off players in Broward and Miami-Dade counties are celebrating big winnings from the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 game.
Elgin Jones, 58, of Deerfield Beach, and Odalys Alfonso, 54, of Miami, each hit for the $1 million top prize in that game, Florida Lottery announced.
Jones bought his $30 ticket from the Publix at 150 South Federal Highway in Deerfield Beach, while Alfonso got hers from Asturias Liquors & Lounge at 4687 West Flagler Street in Miami.
Odalys Alfonso from #Miami and Elgin Jones from #DeerfieldBeach started their week off right with top prize wins from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game! See the rest of their stories here: https://t.co/Gr9ahQkmSS pic.twitter.com/QKztVX3yGW— Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) July 12, 2021
Those retailers will each receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning tickets.
The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off debuted in February 2020, offering the chance at 155 of those $1 million top prizes, lottery officials say.
