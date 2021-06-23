Truck driver wins big on Powerball thanks to lucky stop in Florida

This Powerball ticket was worth $1 million for a truck driver who bought it passing through Florida.

A California truck driver’s habit of buying lottery tickets in every state he drives through turned out to be a lucrative one.

Quang Vo, 59, of El Monte, California, won a $1 million prize from a Powerball drawing off a ticket he bought while in Florida.

Florida Lottery officials announced Vo’s win Wednesday, saying it came on a drawing in the multistate game on Dec. 9. His ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball number for a jackpot.

“I try to buy a Lottery ticket in every state I pass through when I’m on the road,” Vo told Florida Lottery. “You never know when you could be a winner.”

Vo bought his lucky ticket from the Ocala Stopping Center at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. The retailer gets a $1,000 bonus commission.

