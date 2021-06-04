Florida school bus driver wins lottery but won’t give up his route

Bus driver Gregory Thomas won big on a scratch-off ticket but has not plans to give up his route.

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Gregory Thomas has been driving a school bus for 30 years, and he doesn’t intend to stop — even after he won $1 million on a scratch-off.

The 52-year-old Pensacola man hit for the top prize on the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 game, Florida Lottery announced Friday. He took his winnings as a $790,000 lump sum.

“I almost didn’t believe it when I saw $1,000,000 printed on the ticket, but after the initial shock, I came straight to Tallahassee to claim my prize” Thomas told lottery officials.

He said he doesn’t plan to retire just yet and will share some of his winnings with his parents.

[CHECK YOUR TICKETS: South Florida lottery players may miss out on unclaimed winnings]

Thomas bought the $30 ticket from a Circle K in Pace, which gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

Ad

Florida Lottery says there are 155 top prizes of $1 million in that particular scratch-off game that debuted in February 2020.

MORE LOTTERY NEWS

Woman wins $1 million lottery prize on South Florida visit

‘Pay me!’ Miami woman wins top prize on new scratch-off

Miami man scores big on $5 million scratch-off

Florida man wins lottery after his truck and wife’s car break down

Woman says $26M lottery ticket destroyed in wash