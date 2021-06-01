South Florida lottery players may miss out on unclaimed winnings

You might be a lottery winner and not even know it.

Florida Lottery is asking players to check their tickets as five Fantasy 5 top-prize winners are about to miss out on their winnings if they’re not claimed by June 15.

They include these South Florida winners from 2020:

A quick pick ticket worth $111,721.98 from the Sept. 25 drawing that was sold at Publix, 18496 Northwest 67th Avenue in Miami. The winning numbers were: 3-9-25-29-31

A quick pick ticket worth $87,843.30 from the July 20 drawing that was sold at Tubby’s Liquors, 6980 West McNab Road in Tamarac. The winning numbers were: 11-22-26-30-31

A quick pick ticket worth $45,397.87 from the Aug. 18 drawing that was sold at Kwik Stop, 790 East 57th Street in Hialeah. The winning numbers were: 5-9-12-18-28

Two other unclaimed winners elsewhere in the state are:

A ticket worth $87,957.69 from the July 13 drawing that was sold at Publix, 1150 Malabar Road Southeast in Palm Bay. The winning numbers were: 10-15-21-23-33

A ticket worth $54,435.07 from the Aug. 1 drawing that was sold at Circle K, 744 South U.S. Highway in Satsuma. The winning numbers were: 6-9-15-28-32

The deadline to claim those winnings is midnight on June 15. Any retailer can validate the winning ticket, lottery officials say, but top prizes must be claimed at a Florida Lottery district office. For more info, call 850-487-7787 or go to flalottery.com.

